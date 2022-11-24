Rockfield: The Studio on the Farm

Not Available

50 years ago, deep in the Welsh countryside, two brothers were milking cows and preparing to take over the family farm but dreamed of making music. They had the audacious idea to build a studio in their farmhouse. Animals were kicked out of barns and musicians moved into Nan’s spare bedroom. Inadvertently, they’d launched the world’s first independent residential recording studio: Rockfield. Black Sabbath, Queen, Robert Plant, Iggy Pop, Simple Minds, The Stone Roses, Oasis, Coldplay and more made music and mayhem at Rockfield over the decades. This is their story of rock and roll dreams intertwined with a family business’s fight for survival in the face of an ever-changing music landscape.