Twenty-two rare German television appearances from 1960s and '70s American rock and blues acts are featured on this disc, making it a veritable time capsule of rock 'n' roll. Includes performances by The Doors, The Beach Boys, Blood Sweat & Tears, Canned Heat, Chuck Berry, B.B. King, The Grateful Dead, The Byrds, Chicago, The Steve Miller Band, Little Feat, MC5 and Captain Beefheart.