Rockin' Road Trip

Martin meets Samantha, the sister of Nicole who is the leader of a band called "Chery Suicide". While Martin and Samantha are beginning a relationship, Nicole is trying to get away from her ex-boyfriend an insane punk rocker named Ivan. One night Ivan breaks in to Nicole and Samantha's apt. and they knock him unconscious. They run away in a taxi with Curtis the guitarist, Martin, and a blind street philosopher named Wally. They and the taxi driver make their way south to Virginia. In virginia they manage to buy instruments, a van, meet Lenny when their tire blows out, get chased by Ivan, give a concert, crash a Christian fair, and have a fun memorable time doing it.