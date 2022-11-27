Rockin'1000 2019 - Stade de France

Not Available

The concept? Having 1000 musicians and singers perform to perform the greatest hits of the rock repertoire. Rockin’1000 simply is the world’s biggest rock band! Think, 250 drummers, 250 guitarists and 250 singers on the Stade de France pitch. It has never been seen before! The concept was created our of a crazy bet launched in 2015 by the inhabitants of Cesena in Italy. Fabio Zaffagnini and his friends dream that Foo Fighters would actually come and perform in their city. To convince them, they make the band's "Learn to Fly" performed by 1,000 amateur musicians.