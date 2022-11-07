ROCKING LEGS N ABS

Not Available

Cleo the Hurricane is the international rock star of pole dancing and the Australian Pole Dance Champion 2012 and 2013. Cleo has built an impressive, international career out of her pole-dancing obsession. She’s produced, written and starred in her own fitness DVD ‘Rockin’ Legs N Abs’ and taught at Sydney’s ‘Bobbi’s Pole Studio’ (known as the pole capital of the world). Having performed in Australia, Europe, Singapore, Hong Kong, the USA and Canada, Cleo also lived in Germany for a short time, performing as a solo artist at Berlin’s prestigious Friedrichstadt Palast Show Palace.