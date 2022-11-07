Not Available

Rocking Silver

  • Drama
  • Music

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Film-Cooperativet Danmark

Old rockers, like soldiers, never die, they only pass away. Well, Erik Clausen turns nostalgia into a vivid tribute to the moods and manners of the 1950s Danish Rock'n Roll by picking up a group of dispersed fellow bandsmen from wherever life and fate have left them stranded to have them revive their group and relive the good old days. A spirit of social solidarity permeates throughout.

Cast

Leif SylvesterBenny
Erik ClausenFrank Norton
Hans FrellesvigMichael
Bjørn UglebjergRené 'Buller' Olsen
Eva MadsenConnie
Jens OkkingJohnny

