Not Available

Hollywood titans, Harvey Weinstein & Bill Cosby, have been brought to their knees by the #MeToo movement. The term casting couch has existed for decades in Hollywood, but in 1992, a case against talent agent, Wallace Kaye, was brought to court by 12 unknown actresses, who braved the loss of their careers, privacy & Hollywood dreams. Against all odds, they won, and no one listened, until now.