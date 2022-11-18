Not Available

Rock'n'roll for Princesses (Russian: Рок-н-ролл для принцесс, romanized: Rok-n-roll dlya printsess) is a 1991 Soviet children's fantasy film directed by Radomir Vasilevsky, based on the book Tournament in the Kingdom of Fiofegas by Radiy Pogodin. King of one fairy kingdom Philogerts (Viktor Pavlov) is concerned that his only son Prince Philotheus (Andrei Ankudinov) does not want to grow up. Then the king decides to get him married. To do this, he arranges a contest of princesses, the winner of which will become the wife of Philotheus. The court magician of the kingdom of Izmora (Grazhyna Baikshtite) helps to arrange the competition.