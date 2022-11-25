Rock'n'roll... Of Corse!

Not Available

Some people's fates deserved t be known by everyone. Henry Padovani, this Young 24-year old Corsican, who arrived in London in December 1976, is one of them. Actor and witness of a period when the alternative and revolutionary trend, the punk movement, arose, this self-taught guitar player went through the 80's like a meteorite falling from nowhere. From The Police he founded with Stewart Copeland in January 77, until his reunion on stage thirty years later in front of 80,000 people, from The Clash to the Sex Pistols, from The Who to The Pretenders, from REM he signed up to Zucchero whom he managed, with everyone, Henry shared a little bit of their music and a lot of their lives.