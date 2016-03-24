Rocky Handsome is a loose adaptation of the 2010 Korean film The Man from Nowhere. The film story revolves around John Abraham as Kabir Ahlawat/Rocky Handsome who sets out to take revenge against drug mafia after they kidnapped an eight-year old girl, with whom he shares a special bond. Shruti Haasan played the wife of Kabir Ahlawat as Rukshida.
|John Abraham
|Kabir Ahlawat/Rocky Handsome
|Shruti Haasan
|Rukshida (Special Appearence)
|Kazu Patrick Tang
|Atilla (Kevin's Henchman)
|Nathalia Kaur
|Anna (Naomi's Mother)
|Diya Chalwad
|Naomi
|Nishikant Kamat
|Kevin Pereira
