2016

Rocky Handsome

  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 24th, 2016

Studio

Azure Entertainment

Rocky Handsome is a loose adaptation of the 2010 Korean film The Man from Nowhere. The film story revolves around John Abraham as Kabir Ahlawat/Rocky Handsome who sets out to take revenge against drug mafia after they kidnapped an eight-year old girl, with whom he shares a special bond. Shruti Haasan played the wife of Kabir Ahlawat as Rukshida.

Cast

John AbrahamKabir Ahlawat/Rocky Handsome
Shruti HaasanRukshida (Special Appearence)
Kazu Patrick TangAtilla (Kevin's Henchman)
Nathalia KaurAnna (Naomi's Mother)
Diya ChalwadNaomi
Nishikant KamatKevin Pereira

Images