2016

Rocky Handsome is a loose adaptation of the 2010 Korean film The Man from Nowhere. The film story revolves around John Abraham as Kabir Ahlawat/Rocky Handsome who sets out to take revenge against drug mafia after they kidnapped an eight-year old girl, with whom he shares a special bond. Shruti Haasan played the wife of Kabir Ahlawat as Rukshida.