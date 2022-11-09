1979

Rocky II

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 14th, 1979

Studio

Winkler Films

After Rocky goes the distance with champ Apollo Creed, both try to put the fight behind them and move on. Rocky settles down with Adrian but can't put his life together outside the ring, while Creed seeks a rematch to restore his reputation. Soon enough, the "Master of Disaster" and the "Italian Stallion" are set on a collision course for a climactic battle that is brutal and unforgettable.

Cast

Sylvester StalloneRocky Balboa
Talia ShireAdrian
Burt YoungPaulie
Carl WeathersApollo Creed
Burgess MeredithMickey Goldmill
Tony BurtonDuke

View Full Cast >

Images