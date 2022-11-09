1985

Rocky IV

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 20th, 1985

Studio

Winkler Films

Rocky must come out of retirement to battle a gargantuan Soviet fighter named Drago, who brutally punished Rocky's friend and former rival, Apollo Creed. Seeking revenge in the name of his fallen comrade and his country, Rocky agrees to fight Drago in Moscow on Christmas, and the bout changes both fighters -- and the world.

Cast

Sylvester StalloneRocky Balboa
Talia ShireAdrian
Burt YoungPaulie
Carl WeathersApollo Creed
Brigitte NielsenLudmilla Vobet Drago
Tony BurtonDuke

View Full Cast >

Images