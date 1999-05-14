1999

Step into the ring with one of America's greatest legends...and stand a couple of rounds with greatness! "Pulling no punches" (LA Daily News), Jon Favreau (Swingers) and OscarÂ(r) winner* George C. Scott give TKO performances in this outstanding biography of the only undefeated world heavyweight champion in the history of boxing! In the small blue-collar town of Brockton, Massachusetts, young Rocky Marciano (Favreau) turns to the ring as his ticket out. Training twice as hard and twice as long as anyone else, he pounds his way to victory and his reputation quickly spreads as "the guy to beat." But behind the gloves Rocky is unhappy with his gift and he's thinking of retiring. So, with the fate of his career hanging in the balance, he finds a way to unleash his thunder againthis time against his biggest hero: Joe Louis!