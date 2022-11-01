1949

Rocky Mountain

  • Adventure
  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 1949

Studio

Warner Bros. Pictures

A Confederate troop, led by Captain Lafe Barstow, is prowling the far ranges of California and Nevada in a last desperate attempt to build up an army in the West for the faltering Confederacy. Because the patrol saves a stagecoach, with Johanna Carterr as one of the passengers, from an Indian attack, and is marooned on a rocky mountain, it fails in its mission but the honor of the Old South is upheld

Cast

Patrice WymoreJohanna Carter
Slim PickensPlank (CSA)
Guinn WilliamsPap Dennison (CSA)
Dickie JonesJim 'Buck' Wheat
Howard PetrieCole Smith / California Beal
Scott ForbesLt. Rickey (USA)

