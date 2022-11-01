A Confederate troop, led by Captain Lafe Barstow, is prowling the far ranges of California and Nevada in a last desperate attempt to build up an army in the West for the faltering Confederacy. Because the patrol saves a stagecoach, with Johanna Carterr as one of the passengers, from an Indian attack, and is marooned on a rocky mountain, it fails in its mission but the honor of the Old South is upheld
|Patrice Wymore
|Johanna Carter
|Slim Pickens
|Plank (CSA)
|Guinn Williams
|Pap Dennison (CSA)
|Dickie Jones
|Jim 'Buck' Wheat
|Howard Petrie
|Cole Smith / California Beal
|Scott Forbes
|Lt. Rickey (USA)
