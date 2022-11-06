Not Available

Rocky Mountain Rangers

  • Western

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Republic Pictures

Frustrated by their inability to take action against a murderous gang who killed a young boy, Texas Rangers Stony Brooke (Robert Livingston), Rusty Joslin (Raymond Hatton) and Rico Rinaldo (Duncan Renaldo) hatch a plan: Stony poses as an outlaw dubbed The Laredo Kid to lure the bad guys into Texas. But the plan might fall apart when the real Laredo Kid arrives on the scene in this action-packed Western.

Cast

Robert LivingstonStony Brooke / Laredo Kid
Raymond HattonRusty Joslin
Duncan RenaldoRico
Rosella TowneDoris Manners
Sammy McKimDanny Burke
LeRoy MasonKing Barton

