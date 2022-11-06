Rocky Mountain Rangers

Not Available

Frustrated by their inability to take action against a murderous gang who killed a young boy, Texas Rangers Stony Brooke (Robert Livingston), Rusty Joslin (Raymond Hatton) and Rico Rinaldo (Duncan Renaldo) hatch a plan: Stony poses as an outlaw dubbed The Laredo Kid to lure the bad guys into Texas. But the plan might fall apart when the real Laredo Kid arrives on the scene in this action-packed Western.