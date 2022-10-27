Not Available

Rocky VI

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Villealfa Filmproductions

Not to be confused with any of the sequels to Sylvester Stallone's classic Oscar-winning Rocky, this short film from Finnish filmmaker Aki Kaurismäki is actually meant as a parody of the late Cold War-era Rocky IV, which saw Stallone's character taking on a juiced-up Russian fighter played by Dolph Lundgren. In this 1986 send-up, Rock'y, played by Silu Seppala, goes head to head with Soviet Igor (Sakari Kuosmanen) and loses.

Cast

Silu SeppäläRock'y
Matti Pellonpää
Sakari KuosmanenIgor

