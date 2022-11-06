Rocío y José

Not Available

One of the oldest pilgrimages known to European Christianity is the pilgrimage to El Rocío, where prayers are said to the benevolent Blanca Paloma. Year after year, pilgrimage trains of more than a million believers set out to visit the small, remote andalusian village, which is normally inhabited by less than a thousand souls. In this film, the story of shy infatuation developing between two young people is little more than García Pelayo’s pretext to shooting this event in each and every detail. - Viennale