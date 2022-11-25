Not Available

A loner Lesha returns to his parental home to make arrangements for a funeral of his Dad with whom he cut any communication long ago, but finds him alive, however seriously ill. Although being deceived the young man enjoys the opportunity to get things work with his father and stays to take care of him. But soon regular arguments and recriminations make Lesha understand it is impossible to restore relationships with his Dad and his chance for a happy life without shadows of the past depends on whether he will be able to embrace his father or keep hating him.