Rod Stewart - AVO Session Basel

Still young at 67, Rod Stewart could register his mellow, raspy voice, his hair colour, but also his trademark songs. With countless hits like «Sailing», «Baby Jane» or «Da Ya Think I’m Sexy» the mega star has sold well over 150 million records. In 1999, he was diagnosed with thyroid cancer. He was operated and his legendary voice was damaged. Rod had to learn how to sing all over again and he proved that he had succeeded when he released his Great American Songbook album series, which established him as an extraordinary crooner. Today he is still a naughty boy – and «forever young»: And last year he became a father once again! For his concert in Basel, he brings along ballads for the ladies and cool riffs for the gents.