Rod Stewart started out as a lead singer for the moddish British Invasion band The Faces, and later moved on to a solo career as a disco music star and then a simple pop star. STORYTELLER: 1984-1991 focuses on those later years as a straight-ahead pop singer, and includes most of his catchy hits from that period such as "Downtown Train," "Rhythm of My Heart," "Forever Young," and his classic collaboration with guitarist Jeff Beck, "People Get Ready."