Not Available

Recorded at London's Kilburn State Theater, Rod Stewart takes the stage along with guitarist Ron Wood, drummer Kenney Jones and the rest of the Faces for this electric farewell concert. In this classic live performance, the Faces are joined by the Rolling Stones' Keith Richards -- and their unique pub sound is complimented with a full-string orchestra. A set list of memorable hits includes "You Can Make Me Dance, Sing or Anything" and "Sweet Little Rock and Roller."