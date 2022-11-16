Rod Stewart: Unplugged...and Seated

Not Available

This low-key 1993 live retrospective marked something of a return to form for Rod the Mod, who for many years had more or less abdicated his position as a performer of consequence to pursue a more frivolous pop-star persona. With his former Faces bandmate Ron Wood in tow, Stewart revisits hits like "Hot Legs," "Tonight's the Night," and "Maggie May"--and more adventurous choices like Curtis Mayfield's "People Get Ready" and Tom Waits's "Tom Traubert's Blues"--with an effortless grace and a renewed expressiveness that makes Unplugged