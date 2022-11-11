Rodeo Romeo

Not Available

Popeye and Olive are at the rodeo, starring Badlands Bluto. Olive is impressed by Bluto's stunts, many of them designed to make Popeye look bad. Dynamite, the bronco that's never been ridden busts out and Popeye, seeing his chance, downs some spinach and manages an impressive series of tricks, culminating in firing a bullet at Bluto and lassoing it just in time. Bluto's had enough, and he substitutes loco weed for Popeye's spinach, then challenges him to throw the bull. Popeye's fried brain sees the bull as a beautiful woman; he tries to dance with it. The bull throws Popeye against the box where Bluto is now sitting and throws the remaining loco weed into Bluto's open mouth; he sees Olive as a bull and grabs her. He tries to brand her; her cries of help arouse Popeye, who pulls out a fresh can of spinach and goes to work.