Not Available

Suk-won, a trader who loses all of his money (and his wife) in a market downturn is left homeless until Dae-shik, a homeless loner, rescues him. Together the two travel across the country and Dae-shik falls in love with Suk-won. Joining them in their journey is Il-joo, a wacky hooker who falls in love with Dae-shik.