Roditelskaya subbota

On Saturday morning, her mother comes to Nadya to take her with her to the cemetery. Nadia has her own plans, but her mother authoritatively pulls her out of the usual schedule. They need to visit the grave of Nadya’s father, whom his mother divorced long before his death. On the way, the mother swears and in every possible way manifests her irreconcilable nature. Nadia suffers, but on the way back, women quarrel violently. Mother slams the door in the middle of the road and leaves, and Nadia pierces the wheel and has to stop.