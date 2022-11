Not Available

Stand-up comedian Rodney Perry (better known as Mo'Nique's wisecracking sidekick on "The Mo'Nique Show") takes the stage in Birmingham, Ala., to deliver the full-bodied brand of humor he's known for, mixing influences from the likes of Bill Cosby, Redd Foxx, Eddie Murphy and Richard Pryor. No subject is safe from Perry's good-humored ridicule -- from love and marriage to the ups and downs of simply being alive.