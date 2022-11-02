Rodney Rude - Goes The Growl

Not Available

Rodney launched his comedy career in Australia back in the early 1980’s when he started the famous Sydney Comedy Store. Rude, as he’s known to his hoards of fans, has become one of Australia’s comedy greats. With thirty years of comedy tucked under his belt, he definitely has what it takes to survive in today’s entertainment industry. Rodney Rude has released many highly successful live stand up comedy CDs and DVDs throughout his career. All of which have been hugely successful despite having virtually no radio airplay.