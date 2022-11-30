Not Available

In the early 1980s Rodney Rude was hired by his friend Barry Wain to set up the first stand-up comedy venue in Sydney, The Margaret Lane Comedy Store. With Rodney Rude as the driving force, the comedy scene became huge and Rodney was as busy as a five peckered spider. This was the heyday of pub comedy and this video of the 'Rodney Rude Live, I Hate That' album, is a glimpse into this very funny period. This first Rodney Rude album epitomised his early comedy store period and along with his television appearances made Rodney Rude, with his catchphrase 'You Know What I Hate', a household name.The most frequently asked question over the years by Rude fans has been when will the 'Rodney Rude, I Hate That' video be available on DVD?The answer is: NOW