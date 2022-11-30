Rodney Yee's Advanced Yoga - 1 Total-Body and Arm-Balance Workout

Not Available

Discover new levels of power, precision, ease, and insight in your yoga practice with this advanced yoga video. Join renowned yoga teacher Rodney Yee as he leads you through his own personal home practices — a challenging total-body, arm-balance flow, an essential hip-opening routine, and a transformative advanced pranayama session. You'll test yourself physically and mentally while evolving your yoga practice to a deeper level. Engages and strengthens your triceps, entire upper body, core, and legs. Demystifies these intense poses, showing you how to sequence and build up to them. Helps you cultivate a "steadiness of mind" with whatever is happening in the moment.