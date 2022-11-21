Rodney Yees Daily Yoga

Not Available

Master Instructor Rodney Yee brings five distinct new practices developed specifically to take you through the week, enhancing your life along the way. DVD INCLUDES: Day 1: BUILD THE FOUNDATION (20 minutes) Focusing on body alignment and form, this practice serves as the building block and foundation for the rest of the week. Day 2: ENERGIZE (20 minutes) This practice burns calories while increasing stamina and endurance to leave you energized throughout the week. Day 3: STRENGTHEN THE CORE (20 minutes) Designed to get you through the mid-week hump by focusing on strength, using your body s core to get centered physically and mentally. Day 4: CLEAR IT OUT (20 minutes) This practice helps detox the body, resulting in a feeling of lightness and clarity. Day 5: CALM DOWN (20 minutes) Leave the week s stress behind. A gentle restorative practice relaxes the body and clears the mind, allowing you to recharge for the week ahead.