Rodney Yee's Power Yoga Flexibility

Follow Rodney through a quick, deep-stretching yoga workout you can do in less than half an hour - a remarkable antidote anytime you feel stiff, tight or limited in your agility. With this workout you'll release, lengthen and noticeably improve suppleness in both large and small muscles throughout your body, and stretch all of the major joints. Whether you're an athlete, just like to stay active, or want to feel less stiff and tight as you move through your day, this practice will help you use your strength more efficiently and move more freely with less pain, soreness and risk of injury. Rodney's signature style of flowing Power Yoga will fill you with a new sense of fluidity, mobility and power to affect how you fell and how your body keeps up with you. Practice regularly and you'll find this flexibility workout a rewarding way to extend your possibilities.