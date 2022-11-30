Rodney Yee's Yoga Core Cross Train - 1 Yoga for the Core

Not Available

Yoga to Strengthen and Restore First, try yoga master Rodney Yee s 30-minute Core Strength routine. He skillfully leads you through each pose while offering breath work guidance. You ll work your entire body while increasing core strength, flexibility and alignment. Next, calm and relax with a 30 minute restorative yoga practice using a blanket for support. Perform this workout after Core Strength or anytime you want to relax and restore. Two core yoga workouts: 30 minute strength building, 30 minute restorative, targeting the total body and suitable for any age or experience level.