This silent b&w film has intertitles in gothic script (in German). The film features cineradiography of x-rays of the chest shot full-on and side-on. The sequences are listed (in English) on the box on the negative copy 'Respiration (undecipherable)' and 'Deep Child frontal and lateral views', 'Adult frontal and lateral views' 'Adult diaphragm'.