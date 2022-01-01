Roger Cicero Live at Montreux

Not Available

The night of July 12th 2010 was a memorable evening in the history of the Montreux Jazz Festival. The theme of the night was "Singin' and Swingin'" and it starred Roger Cicero and his fantastic Big Band under the guidance of Lutz Krajenski. Cicero and Hs Band gave an electrifying performance with a mixture of swing ballads, seventies' soul and danceable grooves featuring classics like "Zieh die Schuh aus", "Nicht artgerecht" and "Wenn sie dich fragt" and the English adaptations of his hits "Murphys Gesetz" ("Murphy's Law") and "Ich had das Gefühl für dich verlor'n" ("That You And I Feeling"). Roger Cicero enchanted the crowd and his musicians thrilled this discerning audience. What a show!