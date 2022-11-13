Roger Waters - The Wall Live in Berlin Special Edition

Not Available

A recording of the 1990 Berlin benefit concert in which Roger Waters leads an all star cast in performing his famous concept album.A global television broadcast of the event in which former Pink Floyd leader singer and composer Roger Waters led an all-star cast in a mammoth benefit performance of his acclaimed concept album/concert, The Wall, in support of The War Memorial Fund for Disaster Relief. Set in Berlin, Germany less than a year after the destruction of the hated Berlin Wall, Waters was accompanied by disparate talents such as Cyndi Lauper, James Galway, Joni Mitchell and Albert Finney in the classic dark musical tale of a rock star's descent into madness and back. The performance was subsequently released as a top-selling video.