Roger Waters The Wall on Tour 2010 (iShoot, iEdit)

Produced by Harvested Records, iShoot, iEdit is a fan-created DVD documenting Roger Waters' 2010 Wall Live tour. Released on Veteran's Day (November 11, 2010) and dedicated to all fallen loved ones. Filmed at The United Center, Chicago, IL September 20 & 21 Additional footage filmed at The Nassau Coliseum, Long Island, NY October 12 & 13. The foundation of all the footage (and audio) was taken from 9/20. Additional shots are from the 9/21, 10/12 and 10/13 shows and all are from tapehead2's HD master files. "iShoot, iEdit" (HRV DVD 019)