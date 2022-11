Not Available

Baritone Roger Whittaker performs live, accompanied by the 100-piece Edmonton Symphony Orchestra in this concert film. Popular in Europe and Asia, Whittaker enjoyed success in the United States with his hit "The Last Farewell." This concert showcases his considerable vocal talents as he performs "The Last Farewell," "Fire & Rain," "Both Sides Now," "River Lady," "New World in the Morning," "If I Were a Rich Man" and more.