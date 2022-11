Not Available

The master of quirky, alluring transsexual porn, Joey Silvera, presents another edition of his beloved she-male series, the one that started it all. Rogue Adventures 36 showcases five extremely sexual and fully functional libertines. These she-males introduce various boys and girls to their special combination of feminine beauty and big, hard cock! People of either sex can appreciate these gender-bent babes, so long as they maintain an appetite for the strange and wonderful.