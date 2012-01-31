2012

Rogue River

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 31st, 2012

Studio

Vision Entertainment Group

When a young woman takes a trip down Rogue River, her car mysteriously disappears. Lost without transport or communication, she accepts the hospitality of a stranger who offers her shelter for the night at his cabin. With no other options available, she reluctantly accepts only to forever regret it. The ensuing hours yield nothing but torture, indescribable pain, and horrific agony. If you've seen Misery, you've seen nothing. This movie starts where horror films end and leaves viewers paralysed by fear and disgust.

Cast

Michelle PageMara
Art AlexakisPeter
Chris CoyAndrew
Michael CudlitzSherrif Boyd
Lucinda JenneyLea
Bill MoseleyJon

