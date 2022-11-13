Rogue Trooper

Not Available

Rogue is a "Genetic Infantryman", a genetically created, blue-skinned, manufactured super soldier who, alongside his three comrades, is searching for the Traitor General. His comrades are in the form of biochips – onto which a G.I.'s entire personality is downloaded at the time of death for later retrieval – and are named Gunnar (mounted on Rogue's rifle), Bagman (on his backpack) and Helm (on his helmet). Rogue is genetically engineered to be immune to almost all known toxins, can submerge in strong acid unaffected, and is able to withstand a vacuum in his bare skin.