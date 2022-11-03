Not Available

Rogues Of Sherwood Forest

  • Action
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

The son of Robin Hood carries on his late father's tradition. Director Gordon Douglas' minor 1950 swashbuckler stars John Derek, Diana Lynn, Alan Hale, Billy House, George Macready, Lowell Gilmore, Paul Cavanagh. Lester Matthews, Billy Bevan, Wilton Graff, John Dehner, Donald Randolph and Paul Collins.

Cast

John DerekRobin, Earl of Huntington
Diana LynnLady Marianne de Beaudray
George MacreadyKing John
Alan HaleLittle John
Paul CavanaghSir Giles
Lowell GilmoreCount of Flanders

View Full Cast >

Images