Rogues Of Sherwood Forest

The son of Robin Hood carries on his late father's tradition. Director Gordon Douglas' minor 1950 swashbuckler stars John Derek, Diana Lynn, Alan Hale, Billy House, George Macready, Lowell Gilmore, Paul Cavanagh. Lester Matthews, Billy Bevan, Wilton Graff, John Dehner, Donald Randolph and Paul Collins.
|John Derek
|Robin, Earl of Huntington
|Diana Lynn
|Lady Marianne de Beaudray
|George Macready
|King John
|Alan Hale
|Little John
|Paul Cavanagh
|Sir Giles
|Lowell Gilmore
|Count of Flanders
