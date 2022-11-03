Rogues Of Sherwood Forest

Not Available

The son of Robin Hood carries on his late father's tradition. Director Gordon Douglas' minor 1950 swashbuckler stars John Derek, Diana Lynn, Alan Hale, Billy House, George Macready, Lowell Gilmore, Paul Cavanagh. Lester Matthews, Billy Bevan, Wilton Graff, John Dehner, Donald Randolph and Paul Collins.