ROH All Star Extravaganza 2

All-Star Extravaganza 2 was a wrestling show held by Ring of Honor. It took place on December 4, 2004 at the Rex Plex in Elizabeth, New Jersey. The show's main event was CM Punk challenging Samoa Joe for the ROH World Championship. After wrestling to two one hour draws at World Title Classic and Joe vs. Punk II, the stipulation was that there was no time limit; however, if Punk failed to defeated Joe he would not receive another shot at the title for as long as Joe held it. The show also featured appearances by legendary wrestling managers Bobby "The Brain" Heenan and Jim Cornette.