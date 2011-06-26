ROH Best In The World 2011

Not Available

Best in the World 2011 is a professional wrestling pay-per-view event produced by Ring of Honor (ROH). It took place on June 26, 2011, at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City, New York. It was the eighth ROH event to be shown on live online pay-per-view (iPPV) Dark match: Generation Me vs Adam Cole & Kyle O'Reilly Tommaso Ciampa vs Colt Cabana Jay Lethal vs Mike Bennett Homicide vs. Rhino in a No Holds Barred Street Fight Michael Elgin vs Steve Corino El Generico vs Christopher Daniels (c) ROH World Television Championship Wrestling's Greatest Tag Team (c) vs Kings of Wrestling vs. The All Night Express vs. Briscoe Brothers in a Four-Way Elimination Tag Team match for the ROH World Tag Team Championship Davey Richards vs Eddie Edwards (c) ROH World Championship