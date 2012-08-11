ROH Boiling Point

Not Available

Boiling Point 2012 was a professional wrestling Internet pay-per-view (iPPV) event produced by Ring of Honor (ROH) which took place on August 11, 2012 at the Rhode Island Convention Center in Providence, Rhode Island. Dark Tag Team Match: The Bravado Brothers vs Jorge Santi & Mike Sydal Singles Match: Roderick Strong vs Mike Mondo Four Corner Survival Match: QT Marshall vs Antonio Thomas vs Matt Taven vs Vinny Marseglia Proving Ground Match: Adam Cole vs Bob Evans Singles Match: Charlie Haas vs Michael Elgin Relaxed Rules Tag Team Match: The Briscoes vs SCUM Best Two Out Of Three Falls Match: Jay Lethal vs Tommaso Ciampa Mixed Tag Team Match: Eddie Edwards & Sara Del Rey vs Maria Kanellis & Mike Bennett ROH World Title No Disqualification Match: Kevin Steen (c) vs Eddie Kingston