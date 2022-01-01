ROH Border Wars

Not Available

Border Wars was a professional wrestling pay-per-view event produced by Ring of Honor (ROH) that took place on May 12, 2012 at the Ted Reeve Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Dark Match: Grizzly Redwood vs Delirious Eddie Edwards vs Rhino (w/ Truth Martini) The All-Night Express & TJ Perkins vs Mike Mondo & The Young Bucks in a Six Man Tag Match Jay Lethal vs Tommaso Ciampa (w/ Mr. Ernesto Osiris, Prince Nana & RD Evans) Lance Storm vs Mike Bennett (w/ Bob Evans) Michael Elgin (w/ Truth Martini) vs Adam Cole Roderick Strong (c) vs Fit Finlay ROH World Television Championship Wrestling's Greatest Tag Team vs The Briscoes (c) in a Fight Without Honor for the ROH World Tag Team Championship Kevin Steen (w/ Jimmy Jacobs) vs Davey Richards (c) ROH World Championship