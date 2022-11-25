ROH Bryan Danielson: The American Dragon

Not Available

One of the founding fathers of Ring of Honor, Bryan Danielson fought to earn his reputation as one of the best wrestlers in the world from day one and helped put ROH on the wrestling map. Crisp technical wrestling, vicious submissions, and fierce strikes are just some of the hallmarks Danielson brings to the table every time he enters the squared circle. It was those attributes that eventually brought him to the ROH World Title and helped establish a reign that will forever stand tall in ROH’s history books. With battles against AJ Styles, CM Punk, Austin Aries, Jushin Liger & Jay Briscoe, amongst many others, this 2-Disc set is a look at 13 of the best matches from the early years of Bryan Danielson's ROH career. From his “Epic Encounter” with Paul London to the beginning stages of Bryan’s historic ROH World Championship run, these matches are part of what define him as an ROH Legend. This is Bryan Danielson, this is wrestling, this is The American Dragon.