ROH: CAVALLERIA RUSTICANA/PAGLIACCI LIVE 2015

Not Available

Often performed together, ‘Cavalleria Rusticana’ and ‘Pagliacci’ are the stories of the peasant Turiddu and the hunchback clown Tonio, both in love with unattainable married women. Both of them are thwarted in their desires, and both their stories hurtle towards tragic, murderous ends as the consequences of jealousy, infidelity and forbidden love come to light. The two operas’ themes complement each other perfectly, and they have regularly been performed as a double bill since 1893. Directed by Damiano Michieletto, ‘Cavalleria Rusticana’ and ‘Pagliacci’ are the greatest works of their respective composers, Pietro Mascagni and Ruggero Leoncavallo.