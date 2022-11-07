ROH CM Punk: Second City Saint Disc 1

Not Available

1. CM Punk makes his ROH debut...Unscripted 9/21/02 2. CM Punk vs. Colt Cabana...Night of the Butcher 12/7/02 3. CM Punk vs. Colt Cabana (Winner Receives An ROH Contract)...Final Battle 2002 12/28/02 4. CM Punk vs. CW Anderson...One Year Anniversary Show 2/8/03 5. CM Punk-Raven confrontation...Expect The Unexpected 3/15/03 6. CM Punk vs. Raven (Raven's Rules)...Expect The Unexpected 3/15/03 7. CM Punk & Ace Steel vs. Raven & Colt Cabana...Night of the Champions 3/22/03 8. CM Punk vs. BJ Whitmer...Epic Encounter 4/12/03 9. CM Punk & Colt Cabana vs. Raven & BJ Whitmer (Anything Goes)...Night of the Grudges 6/14/03 10. Closing minutes of Punk & Cabana vs. Raven & Daniels from Wrestle Rave '03 6/28/03 10. CM Punk vs. Raven (Dog Collar Match)...Death Before Dishonor 7/19/03 11. CM Punk vs. Terry Funk...Glory By Honor 2 9/20/03