Death Before Dishonor XVII was a two-night professional wrestling event produced by American promotion Ring of Honor (ROH), which took place Friday, September 27 and Saturday September 28, 2019, at the Sam's Town Hotel and Gambling Hall in the Las Vegas suburb of Sunrise Manor, Nevada. Friday's show was a pay-per-view broadcast, while Saturday's was a set of tapings for ROH's flagship program Ring of Honor Wrestling.