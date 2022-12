Not Available

Dedicated was a wrestling event held by Ring of Honor. It took place on January 26, 2007 at the National Guard Armory in Braintree, Massachusetts. The show featured Homicide's first defense of the ROH World Championship as he took on Chris Hero, as well as the return of Jack Evans and Rocky Romero. The show was named Dedicated as it was dedicated to former ROH owner Doug Gentry, who passed away earlier that day.